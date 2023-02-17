The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has commenced the online registration process for AP POLYCET 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website polycetap.nic.in till April 30, 2023.



The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in nearly 400 Examination centres in 54 Towns / Cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 25, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A candidate shall have to pass/ appear for SSC Board of examination or its equivalent. Candidates who appeared or are appearing for SSC or equivalent examination being held in April / May-2023, and whose results are yet to be declared can also appear for POLYCET 2023.

Age Limit: There is no age limit to appear for POLYCET 2023 examination.

Direct link to AP POLYCET 2023 brochure.

Application Fee

For OC/BC category candidates, the examination fee is Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for AP POLYCET 2023

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Mangalagiri for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.