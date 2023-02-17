Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Horticulture Development Officer (Group-B) in Horticulture Department, Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till March 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 HDO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on March 16, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons.) with Horticulture as one of the subjects or B.Sc Horticulture, from any recognized university. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

