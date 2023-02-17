IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Grade “A”) - 2023-24. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.idbibank.in till February 28, 2023.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 600 Assistant Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognized university from a recognised university/ institute. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Work Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in Banking financial service and Insurance Sector.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from all other categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade “A”) - 2023-24” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Manager 2023 posts.

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.