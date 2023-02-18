Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the document verification schedule for candidates of the District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination-2021. Candidates can check the DV schedule at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Police Constable exam was held on December 18 last year and the result was announced on February 9. The document verification of qualified candidates will be held from February 27 to March 6 at the UKPSC office in Haridwar from 10.00 AM onwards. Candidates must carry all their original douments along with the application form.

The DV schedule includes the date of the DV and the assigned roll numbers of the candidates. Candidates must check the notice carefully for more details.

Here’s UKPSC Police Constable DV schedule.