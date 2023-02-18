Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 will be held on March 5 (Sunday) at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.

Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak.

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Junior Assistant (when available) Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC kanisth sahayak admit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

