Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the proisional anwer key for the 68th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, till February 28, 2023.

Earlier, the Commission had released the model question paper.

Here’s the official notification.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 68th CCE Main answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the 68th CCE (Prelims) answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and the Personality Test.

