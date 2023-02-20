The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has will son release the Preliminary answer key for the post of Sub Inspectors in the state police force. Candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in from 11.00 AM onwards.

The AP Police SI preliminary written exam was held on February 19 at 291 test centres across 13 towns/cities. A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the exam.

The AP Police SI recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 411 posts including 315 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in Click on SCT SI answer key link (when available) Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key Take a printout and raise objections, if any



Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in two papers, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in four papers. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.