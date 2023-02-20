Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon release the hall ticket for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer under Advt 08/2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer exam will be conducted on February 26, 2023.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II in Director of Works Accounts through off-line mode i.e., Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based Recruitment test on 26/02/2023,” the notice said.

Here’s TSPSC DAO exam notice.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 Divisional Accounts Officer (works) vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download TSPSC DAO 2023 admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on DAO admit card link (when available)

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.