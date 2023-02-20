Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the provisional answer key of the Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 under Group II, Sub-Group 3. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till February 22, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 exam was conducted from February 13 to 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 344 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Group 2 Sub Group 3 answer key” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Group 2 Sub Group 3 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.