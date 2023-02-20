Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022 under Advt No. 11 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till March 12, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

HCS (Ex. Br.): 10

DSP: 06

ETO: 04

DFSC: 02

‘A’ Class Tehsildar: 04

ARCS: 02

AETO: 13

BDPO: 08

TM: 03

DFSO: 02

AEO: 06

‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 35

Direct link to the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate (except for the post of DSP) should not be less than 18 years and not more than 42 years of age, on or before January 1, 2023. For the post of DSP, a candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years of age on or before January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University as on February 28, 2023.

Steps to apply for HCS 2022

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 11 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services – 2022.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (May 2023), the Main written examination (likely to be conducted in July/August 2023), and the Personality Test/ Viva- Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.