The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card/ call letter for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar 2021 document verification. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC MTS Paper 2 exam 2021 was held on November 6 and result was announced on February 13. As per the result notice, 14,039 candidates for MTS and 12,185 candidates for Havaldar have cleared the tier 2 exam. Such candidates are provisionally shortlisted for appearing in Document Verification.

The SSC MTS DV round is being held from February 19 to March 5.

Candidates will be able to download their SSC MTS admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.

Steps to download SSC MTS call letter 2023:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Click on admit card link for SSC MTS 2021 document verification Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC MTS call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

