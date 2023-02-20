The online application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will close today. Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website nbe.edu.in till 11.55 PM.

NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The admit card will be issued on February 27. The result is expected to be declared by March 31.

“Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window,” adds the notice.

Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records.

Here’s NEET PG 2023 correction window notice.

Steps to access NEET PG 2023 edit link:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on application link Login using credentials and make necessary corrections Submit form and download a copy.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2023 login page.