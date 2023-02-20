Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer under Advt 08/2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Divisional Accounts Officer exam will be conducted on February 26, 2023.

“It is hereby informed that the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade - II in Director of Works Accounts through off-line mode i.e., Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based Recruitment test on 26/02/2023,” the notice said.

Here’s TSPSC DAO exam notice.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 53 Divisional Accounts Officer (works) vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download TSPSC DAOhall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on DAO admit card link (when available)

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC DAO hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download TSPSC DAO admit card 2023.