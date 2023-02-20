Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit cards for board exams of Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate in February/ March 2023. Students can download the HBSE admit cards at the official website bseh.org.in.

The Haryana HBSE Class 10 (Secondary) board exams will be held from February 27 to March 25. The Class 12 (Sr Secondary) board exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 28.

The Sr Secondary exam timetable includes the dates for Academic/ Open School/ Regular/ Re-appear/ Additional/ Improvement.

The time of the exams will be from 12.30 to 3.30 PM.

Here’s Haryana HBSE date sheet 2023.

Steps to download HBSE admit card 2023:

Visit official website bseh.org.in Go to ‘Download admit card of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Regular students) for Examination March-2023’ Enter Username and password to login The HBSE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download HBSE admit card 2023.