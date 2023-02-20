The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has issued the admit card release date for Police Constable physical tests. Candidates can check the notice at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable PMT / PET will be held from March 13. The admit card/call letter will be available for download from March 1 (3.00 PM) onwards for candidates who have submitted the Stage 2 online application.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the AP Police Constable Main examination. After the physical tests, the Final Written Test will be held in last week of April, the notice said.

Here’s AP Police Constable PET/PMT exam notice.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.