The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the provisional answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today, February 21. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in after 4.00 PM onwards.

“Answer key will be available after 4:00 pm by logging in their account,” reads the notification.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, from February 22 to February 25, 2023. The result will be declared on March 16, 2023. Scorecards will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

The candidate response sheet has already been released. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

Steps to download GATE answer key 2023

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, go to Candidate Login Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password and submit Click on the GATE 2023 answer key link and download Match responses to calculate the probable score

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.