The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon close the online application window for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM today, February 21.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this exam is expected to be approximately 150.

The Commission will hold a Screening Test for selection to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2023 to be held on May 28. The Main Examination is likely to be held in November 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age-limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from any recognised University.

Here’s UPSC IFS 2023 notification.

Exam Scheme

The Indian Forest Service Examination will consist of two successive stages: (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and (ii) Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the Indian Forest Service.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

