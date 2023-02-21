Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from February 27 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is March 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor of Law or equivalent qualification from an Institution/University recognised by the Bar Council of India, New Delhi.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s reserved category/PwD/Female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.