Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the revised result of the Civil Paper for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. Candidates can download the result scorecard from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 3 exam 2022 was conducted on November 6 last year and the results were released on February 12. The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPEB Group 3 result 2022:



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Including Revised Result For Civil Paper”

Select post code Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB Civil result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to the MPPEB Civil revised result 2022.