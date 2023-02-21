Anna University, Chennai will soon conclude the online application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu till February 22.

The TANCET 2023 examination for MCA and MBA will be conducted on March 25 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM, respectively.

TANCET 2023 will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

Educational Qualification

MBA: A pass in a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration and obtained at least 50% (45% in the case of BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu) in the qualifying degree examination.

MCA: A pass in a recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 3 years duration in BCA or B.Sc (Information Technology / Computer Science or equivalent), or a pass in a recognized Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration (in disciplines other than the ones mentioned above) with Mathematics at 10 + 2 level or at Graduation Level and obtained at least 50 % (45% in the case of BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamilnadu) in the qualifying degree examinations.

Direct link to TANCET 2023 Information Brochure.

Exam Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/SCA/ST category.

Steps to apply TANCET 2023

Visit official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the ‘Online Registration’ link Register and fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for TANCET 2023.