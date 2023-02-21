Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Dhanbad.nic.in till March 17.

The Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment drive is being conducted for 1478 posts including 638 in Rural and 840 in the Urban cadre.

Here’s Jharkhand Home Guard vacancy 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 19-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: For rural areas, candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Class 7 pass and for urban areas, candidates who want to apply for the post should be Class 10 pass.

Selection process

The selection process will involve physical tests, Hindi exam and a technical exam.

Fee exam

The application fee is Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023:

Visit official site of Dhanbad.nic.in Go to ‘Notices’ – ‘Recruitment’ Click on apply online link for Home Guards (Rural & Urban) Register to create profile and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment 2023.