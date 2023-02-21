Delhi Cantonment Board has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Teacher. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website delhi.cantt.gov.in from February 22 till March 17.

The Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts of Assistant Teachers. The pay level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21 to 30 years as on March 17, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate with B.ED. or Senior Secondary with Diploma in Elementary Education. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE.

Here’s Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for general, EWS and OBC candidates.

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written test.