Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant prelim exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 (Friday) from 12.00 PM to 2.15 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies for Assistant.

Here’s BPSC Assistant exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant admit card 2023: