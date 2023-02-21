Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of the Assistant Conservator Of Forests exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC ACF exam 2022 will be held in written (CBT online) mode on November 9, 10 and 11 and the answer keys released on November 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the 27 shortlisted candidates. The date, time and place of Walking Test, Medical Examination to the shortlisted candidates will be communicated separately.

Steps to check APPSC ACF result 2022:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ and click on the link for relevant post The APPSC result will appear on the screen Download and check.

