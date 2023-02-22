The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the provisional answer keys of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Candidates will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. The candidate response sheet has already been released. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, to the GATE answer keys from February 22 to 25.

The GATE 2023 result will be declared on March 16, 2023. Scorecards will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

Steps to download GATE answer key 2023: