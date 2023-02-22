Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Constable/Driver and Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cisfrectt.in.

The CISF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 451 vacancies, of which 183 vacancies are for the post of Constable/Driver and 268 for Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 27 years as on February 22, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have passed Matriculation/10th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. The candidates from SC/ST/ESM category are exempted from payment of application fee.

Direct link to CISF Driver Constable recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for CISF recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Register and proceed with application for CT/DRIVER-DCPO- 2022 Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.