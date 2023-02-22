Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued the Final Selection List of the candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant/ Cashier/ Clerk/ Store Attendant/ Cadrex Clerk/ Computer-cum-Junior Assistant in various Departments. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB recruitment drive was being conducted for 1534 different posts. The result merit list includes the shortlisted candidates’ names and personal details, total score, selection category and cadre and department alloted.

Steps to download JKSSB result 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link for relevant post

The JKSSB result will appear on the screen Check and download the result.

Direct link to JKSSB final selection list 2022.