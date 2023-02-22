Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the Executive Officer Main exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys along with the candidate response sheet from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Executive Officer Main exam was held on February 17 in forenoon and afternoon sessions. Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key in a stipulated period to be notified soon. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) under Notification No: 24/2021.

Steps to download APPSC EO Mains answer key:



Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on answer key link for “Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P. Endowments Sub-Service’ Select the subject The APPSC Executive Officer Mains answer key will appear on screen Download and match key with response sheet

Direct links: