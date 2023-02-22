The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the admit card for NEET MDS 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The result will be announced by March 31.

Steps to download NEET MDS 2023 admit card

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on NEET MDS 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.