The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final answer key for the Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kokata Police 2021. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI, Sergeant exam 2022 was held on March 27 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on “Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021” final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.