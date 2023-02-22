Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has postponed the date for the Miscellaneous Main exam. Candidates can check the notice on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The Main exam for Miscellaneous posts was earlier scheduled to be held on March 19.

“It is for information of all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances, the main examination for the post of the Combined Competitive Exam for recruitment to the Miscellaneous posts, Govt of Tripura scheduled to be held on 19-03-2023 has been postponed until further notice,” the notice said.

The TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam was held on December 24 last year and the result was announced on January 6. Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam will now appear for the TPSC Miscellaneous Main exam.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 151 vacancies including 11 Inspector of Small Savings, 21 Child Development Project Officers and 119 Supervisor Group C posts.