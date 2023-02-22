The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result scorecard today the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL marksheet at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted from December 1 to 13 and the results were announced on February 9. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22 on the Commission’s website. Candidates may check their individual marks from February 22 to March 8 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password.

Steps to check SSC CGL scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using Registered ID and Password Go to ‘Results’ – ‘CGL’ Click on the result link for the relevant post The SSC CGL Tier 1 marksheet will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II examination. Over 62,000 candidates have cleared the tier 1 exam. The is scheduled from March 2 to 7.

The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.