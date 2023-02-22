The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon start the online application correction process for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from February 24 onwards. The last date to make changes till March 5, 2023.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam for the 12th level was conducted by the board on February 4, 5 and 11. The tests will be held in two sessions every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.30 PM. The exam was held for various posts including Forester, Junior Assistant, Constable, Clerk, Jamadar and Hostel Superintendent.

