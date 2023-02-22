The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase II soon. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets form the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 (5 Subjects) is scheduled to be conducted at different centres throughout the country from February 28, March 1, and 2.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Earlier, the UGC NET December 2022 Phase II intimation letter released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download UGC NET Phase 2 admit card

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on UGC NET December 2022 Phase 2 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.