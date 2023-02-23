Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP HSTET 2023 exam will be conducted from March 1, 2023, onwards in two shifts—9.00 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The HSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in higher secondary schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Steps to download MP TET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Enter Application No, date of birth, select subject and submit The MP TET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.



Here’s direct link to download MP TET admit card 2023.