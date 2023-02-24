Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Horticulture Development Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in till March 16.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 vacancies for Horticulture Development Officer (Group-B) in Horticulture Department, Haryana with Pay Matrix Level - 6 (Rs 35,400- 1,12,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on March 16, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons.) with Horticulture as one of the subjects or B.Sc Horticulture, from any recognized university. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

Here’s HPSC HDO recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

For male candidates from General category and all reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates of the General category and all reserved categories of other States, and for male and female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC HDO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No 12/2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HPSC Horticulture Development Officer recruitment 2023.