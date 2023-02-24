Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification of Phase XI Exam 2023 today. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in from February 24 till March 17.

According to the exam calendar, the SSC Phase 11 computer-based examination will be conducted in May-Jun, 2023.

Scheme of SSC Phase 11 exam

Under SSC Phase 11 recruitment, there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature. Scrutiny of Documents will be carried out by the Regional Offices, followed by document verification.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.