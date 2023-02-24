Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the started the online objection process for the provisional answer key of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in till February 26, 2023.

The result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2023. The exam was conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Steps to raise objections against IIT JAM 2023 answer key

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on the candidate portal Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any, and submit Take a printout for future reference



JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats

