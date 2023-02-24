The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the online application correction window for the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET). Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms at wbjeeb.nic.in.

“If any information other than name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth given in the application needs to be corrected, the rectification may be done by the candidate only within the notified ‘Correction Period’. The Board will not make or allow any correction thereafter,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023, from 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based entrance test (PUMDET-2023) and counselling for admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M. Sc) Courses in Presidency University for the academic session 2023-24.

Steps to make changes to PUMDET 2023 applications

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction in PUMDET 2023 Application Form” Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and save the modifications Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PUMDET 2023 application correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.