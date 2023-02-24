Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the prelim exam date for the posts of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. The exam notice is available at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Accountant prelim exam will be held on April 23 in computer-based mode. The detailed exam schedule along with the date of admit card will be issued later. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Online application were invited last month.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.