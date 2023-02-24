The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) tomorrow, February 25. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till March 5, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 6 in three shifts — 8.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Bihar STET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on Bihar STET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.