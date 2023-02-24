Bihar STET admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow; check details here
Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) tomorrow, February 25. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till March 5, 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 6 in three shifts — 8.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.30 PM.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Bihar STET 2023 admit card
- Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Bihar STET admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.