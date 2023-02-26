Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Informatic Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till March 2. The earlier deadline was February 25.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2730 vacancies for Informatic Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 39 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from a recognized university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB Informatic Assistant recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

Candidates will appear for a written test due to be held in July this year, followed by typing test and document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Informatic Assistant recruitment:

