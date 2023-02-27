The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for 500+ vacancies at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation under Advt No 51-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM, March 17.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment drive is being conducted for 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer and 159 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits: 30 years for EO/ AO and 35 years for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner as on March 17, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

Here’s UPSC EPFO notification 2023.

Selection process

A pen & paper-based Recruitment Test (RT) to short-list the candidates for the Interview shall be conducted by the Commission. Both the Recruitment Tests (RTs) will be held separately. The date of examination will be intimated later on the UPSC website.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 per post, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner & Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer Exam - 2023’ and click on apply link

Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC EPFO rrecruitment 2023.