The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2022 Tier-II shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be held from March 9 to 21. Candidates will be able to download their SSC CHSL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.

The CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 4,500 vacancies.

Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card 2023:

Visit the regional websites of SSC Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CHSL’ – click on the TIER 2 admit card link (when available) Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth The SSC CHSL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.