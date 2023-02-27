SSC CHSL admit card 2023: Check steps to download
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2022 Tier-II shortly.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2022 Tier-II shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be held from March 9 to 21. Candidates will be able to download their SSC CHSL admit cards using their Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth.
The CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 4,500 vacancies.
Steps to download SSC CHSL admit card 2023:
- Visit the regional websites of SSC
- Go to the ‘admit card’ tab – ‘CHSL’ – click on the TIER 2 admit card link (when available)
- Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth
- The SSC CHSL admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.