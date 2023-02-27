Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Apprentices for the Lineman Trade. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website reg.pspclexam.in till March 27.

The PSPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies for Apprenticeships in the Lineman trade. Only Punjab domicile candidates will be considered for appointment. The current stipend is Rs 7700 per month.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age limit is 18 years as on February 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done ITI in WIREMAN or ELECTRICIAN Trade (Certificate should be duly issued by NCVT/SCVT).

Here’s PSPCL Apprentice Lineman notification 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the merit list made as per marks obtained in Online Exam. There will be 100 MCQs for 100 marks and the minimum qualifying mark is 20% for all categories. On the basis of result/final merit list, candidates who qualify in online examination shall be called for document checking.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 420 for General, BC Category and Rs 280 for SC and PWD.

Steps to apply for PSPCL Apprentice