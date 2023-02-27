Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer in various Engineering services. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AE, JTO exams will be conducted on March 5 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM

“All the candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Candidates are directed to follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided on the Hall Ticket,” the notice said.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Here’s TSPSC AE, JTO admit card notice.

Steps to download TSPSC AE, JTO hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on DAO admit card link (when available)

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download TSPSC AE, JTO admit card 2023.