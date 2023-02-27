The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Agriculture and Co-operation Department. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till February 28 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this edited data will be considered up to final selection. If the candidate changes the status from ‘un-employee to employee’, they have to pay Rs 120 Examination fee,” reads the notification.

The TSPSC Agriculture Officer exam will be held in CBT mode on April 25. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 148 vacancies for Agriculture Officers.

Steps for TSPSC AO application correction

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Agriculture Officer posts Select the subject and login using TSPSC ID, date of birth Make the necessary corrections Submit the form and download a copy

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made by written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based and the selection for the post will be based on marks secured in the written examination. Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required.

