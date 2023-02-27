Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the physical test admit card for the posts of Havilder, Excise Constable and Jail Warder. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for all posts will be conducted from March 1 onward. The venue details will be available on the admit card.

The SLPRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 253 Jail Warder vacancies, 222 Excise Constable vacancies and 36 Havildar vacancies.

Steps to download Assam Police admit card 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to ‘Admit Card Download Portal’ – click on download button

Key in your PHONE NO. / EMAIL ID / APPLICATION ID and submit

The Assam Police admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

