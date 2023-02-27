The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL Tier 1 exam 2022 today, February 27. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 27.02.2023 (07:00 PM) to 13.03.2023 (07:00 PM),” reads the notification.

The result was declared on February 9, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to check SSC CGL final answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2022: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) (407.68 KB)”

Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC CGL 2022 Final Answer Key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.