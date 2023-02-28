Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates can download the result merit list from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Technical prelim exam 2022 was held on December 15 at centers across Maharashtra. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The merit list includes the roll umbers and names of the shortlisted candidates division-wise.

The MPSC Technical Services recruitment drive is being conducted for 378 vacancies.

Here’s MPSC Technical result 2022 notice.

Steps to download MPSC Technical result 2022:



Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Results Click on the result link for Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Technical Services result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct links:

Agriculture Services

Civil Engineering Services

Electrical & Mechanical Engg. Services